Minibus driver dead, car driver suffers fractured spine, others injured in three-vehicular accident

A 48-year-old man who had been driving his minibus (#PKK 3866) last night along the Dora Public Road, Soesdyke/Linden Highway, is now dead while a 61-year-old driver of a motorcar (#PLL 3468) is now hospitalized with a fractured pelvis and spine, following a three-vehicular accident which also involved a hire car (#HC 9662).

Two occupants inside of the motorcar (#PLL 3468) when the fatal accident occurred are said to have been injured also.

Dead is 48-year-old Mark Ault of Republic Drive, Beterverwagting, East Coast Demerara (ECD).

The injured 61-year-old driver of the motorcar (#PLL 3468) who is also the owner of the vehicle, Julian Elliot, is said to hail from Central Amelia’s Ward, Linden.

HGP Nightly News understands that the tragedy took place around 20:30h on Sunday (yesterday) and that the driver of the hire car (#HC 9662) is said to be a 51-year-old resident of Brusche Dam, Friendship village, ECD.

According to a police statement, on the date and time in question, the minibus (# PKK 3866) was proceeding North along the Western side of the Dora Public Road, Soesdyke/Linden Highway while the hire car (# HC 9662) had been proceeding in the opposite direction but ended up into the path of the said minibus.

“His right side front of the said hire car collided with the rear wheel of the said minibus causing the driver of the minibus to lose control. As a result, the right side front of the minibus collided with the right side of motor car # PLL 3468 which was proceeding South along the Eastern carriageway of the said road behind the said hire car. As a result of the collision the driver of the minibus and the occupant of motor car PLL 3486 received injuries about their bodies.”

Ault was picked up in an unconscious condition and taken to the McKenzie Public Hospital where he was seen and examined by a doctor on duty and pronounced dead on arrival.

“The driver of motor car # PLL 3468 and occupants Akeemo Elliot and Candace Gordon were picked up in a conscious condition by public spirited-citizens and the police and taken to the said institution where they were seen and examined by a doctor on duty. The occupants of said car were kept at the said institution for observation. The driver of motor car #PLL 3468 was then referred to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation, where he was seen and examined by a doctor on duty and admitted in the male surgical ward suffering from a fractured pelvic and spine.”

Investigations continue.