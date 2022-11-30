Minibus driver who assaulted Police Traffic rank slapped with 13 charges

Okemi Omali Harry, the irate minibus driver who assaulted two Traffic ranks who were on duty at Montrose, East Coast Demerara, on Saturday last, appeared today (Tuesday) at the Sparendaam Magistrate’s Court to answer to 13 charges.

Okemi Omali Harry, a 30-year-old of Lot 93 Middle Street, Ann’s Grove, appeared before Her Worship Magistrate Rochelle Liverpool in relation to the following matters (charges):

Failure to wear a seat belt Failure to carry a Conductor Prohibition of tinted glass Failure to behave in a civil and orderly manner Assault peace officer (Lance Corporal Singh) Assault peace officer (Constable Dorris) Damage to property Resist peace officer Indecent language Disorderly behaviour Careless driving Failure to wear seat belt Failure to comply with Police direction

The Prosecution objected to bail. The defendant was granted bail in the sum of $150,000 on all the charges.

The matters were adjourned to December 19, 2022, for statements.

BACKGROUND

At about 17:00 hrs on Saturday last, Lance Corporal Singh and Woman Constable Doris were conducting Traffic duties on Montrose Public Road when they stopped minibus BAC 2287 driven by Okemi Omali Harry, for speeding.

He was told of the offence committed and asked to produce his driver’s licence. While Lance Corporal Singh was writing the driver a ticket, the driver attempted to take away his licence from Lance Corporal Singh, who refused. The driver then started to assault the police ranks.

It should be noted that two days prior to Saturday’s incident, Okemi Harry was stopped for not wearing a seat belt, but he drove off (thus the second ‘Failure to wear seatbelt charge’).