Minibus passenger busted at Police roadblock with 35 grams marijuana

Thirty-four-year-old Carlton Dundas of Ann’s Grove, East Coast Demerara was busted with 35 grams of cannabis on Tuesday, July 12 at about 22:00hrs during a police operation at Dennis Street, Sophia.

The man was at the time a passenger in a minibus that was stopped by the ranks who were carrying out a roadblock exercise in the area.

During the stop, Dundas who was in possession of a haversack, began acting in a suspicious manner.

As a result, a search was carried out on the man and the said haversack in which sixty-nine small transparent ziplock bags, each containing a quantity of leaves, seeds and stem suspected to be cannabis were found.

Dundas admitted ownership of the cannabis and was arrested and taken to the Turkeyen Police Station along with the suspected narcotics where it was weighed in his presence and amounted to 35 grams.

The man is presently in custody and will be charged shortly.