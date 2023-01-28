Minibus passenger caught at Harbour Bridge roadblock with ganja 

The 2,229.7 grams of marijuana seized by Police [Photo: Guyana Police Force/ January 27, 2023]

A 23-year-old labourer of Parker Street, Providence, East Bank Demerara (EBD), was on Friday at about 11:20h busted at the western end of the Demerara Habour Bridge with 2,229.7 grams of marijuana in a haversack. 

According to the Guyana Police Force (GPF), the suspect was seated in minibus BZZ 1552 when it was stopped and searched. 

The 23-year-old was searched as well as the haversack he had in his possession, and five black plastic bags containing a quantity of leaves, seeds, and stems suspected to be cannabis were found. 

He was arrested and escorted to the La Grange Police Station, where the suspected cannabis was weighed in his presence. 

He was told of the offence committed and placed into custody and is slated to be charged with possession of narcotics for the purpose of trafficking.

