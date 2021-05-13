MINISTER CHASED FROM BUSINESSMAN PREMISES

Minister of Housing and Water Colin Croal, along with the Chief Executive Officer of the Central Housing and Planning Authority, Sherwyn Greaves, was on Tuesday chased from the premises of a businessman, whom they say is in contravention of the ministry’s
land-use policy. Wendell Badrie has the details.
Minister of Housing and Water Colin Croal, along with the Chief Executive Officer of the Central Housing and Planning Authority, Sherwyn Greaves, was on Tuesday chased from the premises of a businessman, whom they say is in contravention of the ministry’s