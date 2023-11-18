Minister of Public Works Bishop Juan Edghill recently toured the Railway Embankment on the East Coast of Demerara, engaging in discussions with residents about ongoing development projects in the area—a report by Dacia Richards.
MINISTER EDGHILL CONSULTS WITH RESIDENTS OF RAILWAY EMBANKMENT ON ‘E C D ROAD PROJECT’
