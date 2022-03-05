Minister Manickchand urges parents to get involved and not to politicize children’s education

At a textbook distribution exercise in Region Three, Minister of Education Priya Manickchand urged parents to get more involved.

“Any child who is successful, and while you have some exceptions, the majority of them have parents who support them or support them and note I didn’t say rich parents.”

In her remarks, Minister Manickchand encouraged parents and caregivers to not politicise their children’s education. She reminded parents of their duty to act in the best interest of their child.

In the ongoing textbook distribution exercise, each primary school pupil in the public system will receive textbooks that cover the core subject areas, Mathematics, English Language, Science and Social Studies.