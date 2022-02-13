MINISTER & MAYOR TEAM UP TO BEAUTIFY PARLIAMENT BUILDING ENVIRON

Minister of Housing and Water Colin Croal, the City Mayor Ubraj Narine, and Solid Waste Director Walter Narine got their hands dirty on Friday when they joined the beautification exercise which was done at Parliament Buildings on Brickdam, Georgetown.

Mayor Narine planted ornamentals to add to the cleaned area. He stated that citizen must play their part in ensuring the efforts of the City Council are appreciated by not littering or reporting litterbugs to the nearest police station. The Mayor complimented Mr Walter Narine for his continued efforts at the Solid Waste Department of the Municipality despite limited resources. He pledged his continued support to the department.