MINISTER McCOY BLASTS CITY MAYOR OVER “CLEAN UP” CAMPAIGN COMMENTS

Minister within the Office of the Prime Minister with responsibility for Public Affairs, Kwame McCoy, has described comments made by the Mayor of Georgetown Ubraj Narine, as “ the epitome of stupidity”.

Minister McCoy said, “I saw yesterday the Mayor of the City, Mr. Ubraj criticising this effort and his comments represent the epitome of stupidity.”

The Minister was at the time responding to comments made by Narine on the government’s “clean up” campaign whilst at the East La Penitence Market on Saturday, where he and a number of other cabinet members participated in President Ali’s clean up initiative.

Instead of criticising the government, Minister McCoy said that “The mayor should be complimentary of any effort that seeks to assist in cleaning up of this city and its environs because that’s primarily the job of the major and city council and we know they have been often negligent in being able to fulfill that part of their responsibility”.

Minister McCoy went on to explain that the citizens of Georgetown continue to make complaints about the city council not doing their job, therefore requiring the government to take the lead in ensuring that the City’s issues are resolved. He went on to say that, “Many people have complained over many years and even up to recently I’ve heard the complaints about what not the city council is doing.”

The President stated on his Facebook page that Day one had been a “success” and posted images of the 13 areas from around Georgetown in stunning before and after shots. It is expected that the team will complete removal works in the 12 remaining areas.

As part of the exercise, which has been touted as the first of many, accumulated garbage will be removed from the following areas; Sussex St, West Front Road, Brickdam & High Sts, Broad St & Saffron Sts, Cemetery Road , Hadfield Street , East La Penitence Market , High & Princess Sts, Campbellville Newtown Area, Durban & Smyth Sts and Princess & Smyth Sts.

Again, the team will be coordinating efforts from Durban Park and have sought the assistance of community members, as well as volunteers from the wider Georgetown community, in order to get the job done.

Volunteers looking to join the initiative have been directed to go to Durban Park where further information can be obtained.