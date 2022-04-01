Minister of Home Affairs examining possible locations for more water taxis at Demerara Riverbanks

Minister of Home Affairs, Hon. Robeson Benn, M.P, went on an exploratory visit along the Eastern Demerara Riverbank around the vicinity of the Demerara Harbour Bridge (DHB) on Saturday last (March 26, 2022).

The purpose of Minister Benn’s visit is to examine the availability of feasible locations which can possibly accommodate the operation of more water taxis. This effort is also in support of similar exploratory visits being done by the Ministry of Public Works.

On Tuesday, March 29, 2022, Minister Benn continued the exploration from a different vantage point, this time by boat along the Demerara River. “This is a possible solution to significantly reduce the traffic congestion problems in developed areas such as Georgetown and its environs and for commuters along the West Bank and West Coast areas during peak hours,” he posited.

A possible location for the operation of a river barge crossing is also being examined. He suggested that the barge can transport sand trucks and other heavy-duty vehicles and machinery across the river. Thereby, reducing the traffic burden on the DHB and mitigating the traffic congestion on both sides of the Demerara River pending the construction of the new Demerara Harbour Bridge by the Government of Guyana.

Some areas identified for the possible water taxis are Grove/Diamond, Wales and La Grange. However, further checks are still being done. Minister Benn also visited the Stabroek and Vreed-en-Hoop stellings from the waterside.

(Ministry of Home Affairs)