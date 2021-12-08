Minister of Public Works and Nigerian Aviation Minister hold talks to strengthen bilateral relations

Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill, and the Minister of Aviation in the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Senator Sirika Hadi, met and held discussions on several matters of mutual interest including tourism, aviation, infrastructural development and strengthening bilateral relations. The two ministers met at the thirteenth ICAO Air Services Negotiation (ICAN2021) event being held between December 6-10, 2021 in Colombia.

The two ministers agreed to expedite their respective internal procedures to facilitate the signing of an Air Services Agreement which was negotiated in 2014, to promote and facilitate airlines of both countries to operate and connect the two continents, which will lead to greater socio-economic benefits to their peoples and economies.

With infrastructural developmental works in aviation, Guyana is working towards becoming the hub that connects Africa to the rest of the Caribbean and South America.

