MINISTER OF STATE HIGHLIGHTS DEVELOPMENT IN REGION 7

Minister of State, Hon, Dawn Hastings-Williams, travelled to Kamarang, Kako and Jawalla where she met and engaged with residents of the hinterland region. Minister Hastings outlined some of the many developments the region has seen over the past four years.

According to the Minister, among these developments are several major road projects included the Bartica-Potaro Road, the roadway between Issano and White Hill and the construction of a $303Million jungle highway.

As the government work to decentralise its services, this led to Bartica becoming a township. The new town also benefitted from the establishment of an $800M power plant. The region received a fully equipped river ambulance to boost the delivery of health care services to the residents in the riverine areas and two new schools were commissioned in Paruima and Kamarang.