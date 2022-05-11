Ministry not buying reports of cleaner being Shocked at Tucville School

On Wednesday morning, there were reports that a cleaner attached to the Tucville School received an electrical shock.

However, Ministry officials are not buying that story. Based on preliminary findings, they believe that “the cleaner could have been shocked where she claimed”.

Following the report, Senior Officers from the Education Ministry including the Permanent Secretary Alfred King and the Special Projects Officer visited the school this morning and conducted an investigation.

More details wil be provided in a subsequent report.

