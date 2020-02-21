MINISTRY OF AGRICULTURE LAUNCHES MASH BAND

The Ministry of Agriculture officially launched its Mashramani band with a focus on the ministry’s kitchen garden initiative.

“Promoting kitchen gardening is in keeping with Guyana’s Green State development strategy (GSDS) which aims to promote the re-establishing of kitchen gardens in households within our communities,” Minister within the Ministry of Agriculture, Hon. Valerie Adams-Yearwood said.

There will also be a basket filled with a variety of fruits aimed at encouraging citizens to incorporate fruits into their daily meals.

According to Public Relations Officer of the Ministry of Agriculture, Kezra Boyal, the aim is to remind persons that “farming provides education for life since no other occupation teaches so much about birth growth and maturity.”

In his remarks Minister of Agriculture, Hon. Noel Holder encouraged all Guyanese to celebrate the country’s Republican status in unity.

“I urge you to reflect on the sacrifices that you have overcome in the past fifty years, celebrate our achievements as a people and as a country and celebrate with a Republican spirit by being responsible citizens, as we stand as one people, one nation, with one destiny.”