Ministry of Agriculture maintains that duck disease outbreak is “contained”

Guyana’s Ministry of Agriculture has confirmed six (6) cases of alleged Duck Hepatitis Virus at various farms across the country. Duck virus hepatitis (DVH) is a fatal disease affecting ducklings 1-28 days of age. It should be noted that the disease has not yet manifested itself in the other poultry sectors and has only been observed in ducklings.

The Ministry of Agriculture, Land and Fisheries of Trinidad and Tobago has warned the citizens of its country against the usage or importation of poultry, raw and cooked from Guyana. The Guyana Livestock Development Authority (GLDA) considers the advisory to be ill-advised as neither the sale, nor consumption, of poultry meat poses any health risks to consumer, neither does Trinidad and Tobago import poultry from the country. Guyana has also expressed their disappointment at the premature and excessive response of the Ministry of Agriculture, Land and Fisheries of Trinidad and Tobago which has placed a ban on all poultry products, raw and cooked, coming from Guyana.

The Guyana Livestock and Development Authority (GLDA) wishes to assure the general public that the issue with the duck disease, which has been suspected to be, but has not been confirmed as, Duck Hepatitis Virus, has been contained and restricted to six duck farms on the coast of Guyana. In a statement from the Ministry of Agriculture, they stated that they have implemented measures including the closure of the only commercial duck eggs hatchery in Guyana to assist in controlling the disease.

The Ministry of Agriculture however, stated that the disease is being contained and advised persons not to panic. The Ministry of Agriculture further assured the general public that it is safe to consume all poultry products.