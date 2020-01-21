MINISTRY OF COMMUNITIES PRESENTS TWO SOLID WASTE TRAILERS TO BARTICA

January 21, 2020

The Bartica Mayor and Town Council have been presented with two nine-ton capacity trailers that cost $24 million by the Ministry of Communities in order to boost their solid waste collection efforts. Bartica has been mandated to become the first model green town in Guyana.

According to Head of the Sanitation Management Unit at the Ministry of Communities, Gordon Gilkes, these equipment will significantly boost the collection of garbage in the district.

Mayor of Bartica, His Worship Gifford Marshall on behalf of the municipality and the residents of the township thanked the ministry for the donation. “This is one of the new towns and building our capacity in every area is important and I am very grateful for the work that the ministry has been doing and the support they have given to us,” he stated.

Mayor Marshall noted that with solid waste management at the top of the municipality’s agenda, several strides have been made in just a few years. As it tackled the solid waste management issue the Council implemented free garbage collection every week. Additionally, a major overhaul of the Byderabo dumpsite was also completed.

An awareness campaign was launched to have residents and in particular, students become involved in proper waste management. The plan for recycling and other environmentally healthy activities are in consideration for the future.