MINISTRY OF EDUCATION ADDRESSES BULLYING IN SCHOOLS ACROSS GUYANA

The Ministry of Education’s Schools’ Welfare Department has been conducting workshops and sensitization sessions across the country to address bullying, violence and indiscipline in schools.

Over the last week, the Education Ministry, through the Schools Welfare department conducted sessions with both students, teachers and parents on the issue of bullying, violence and indiscipline in schools.

Sessions were conducted at the following schools to date; Latchmansingh Primary in Region Five (5), Overwinning Primary in Region Six (6) and Skeldon High.

There were also sessions at the Springlands student hostel, at the Bartica secondary student dormitory and also at the Bartica secondary school. In Region, 10 sessions were recently conducted at the Linden Foundation Secondary school.