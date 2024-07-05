Friday, July 5, 2024
MINISTRY OF EDUCATION AIMING FOR IMPROVED CONSISTENCY IN MATHEMATICS - MANICKHAND
EDUCATION

MINISTRY OF EDUCATION AIMING FOR IMPROVED CONSISTENCY IN MATHEMATICS – MANICKHAND

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
The results of Guyana’s National Grade Six Assessment, released on Thursday, showed improvements in three subject areas. Education Minister Priya Manickchand acknowledged the progress but emphasized the need for consistency in educational outcomes, which may include retraining teachers. Dacia Richards will provide more details on the assessment results and the Ministry’s plans to enhance academic standards.

