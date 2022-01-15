MINISTRY OF EDUCATION RECEIVES NEARLY $4M IN PPE DONATIONS

The Ministry of Education (MOE) on Friday last (14 January 2022) received a quantity of personal protective equipment (PPE) from Logistics Gy Express which has been valued at some $3,790,000.

The donation was made possible through the Canada-Guyana Chamber of Commerce (CGCC) where Logistics Gy Express is a member.

Permanent Secretary of the MOE, Mr Alfred King, collected the items from the company’s Managing Director, Mr Randy Wade. According to the list of donated items, the MOE received some 180 bottles of sanitiser, 6400 KN95 masks and some 1150 surgical masks.

During the handing over exercise, Mr King made brief remarks stating that the donations would help to ensure that the school environment is safe for students, teachers and supporting staff. He also assured that the MOE is sparing no efforts to ensure that all under their remit are protected against COVID19.

Managing Director (MD) from the company, Mr Wade, stated that his company is committed to providing support in order to protect Guyana’s youth and to foster safe spaces for learning, especially in light of the challenging times. The MD went on to say that student and teacher’s health and safety is of paramount importance.

Also present during the handing over exercise were CGCC’s Chief Executive Officer, Ms. Treina Fiona Butts and High Commission of Canada Senior Trade Commissioner, Mr. Jake Thomas.