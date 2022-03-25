Ministry of Health Employee remanded to prison on gun, ammo, and bribery charges 

22-year-old Terrence Williams – a Storage Attendant at the attached to the Ministry of Health Diamond Drug Bond was slapped with five charges related to bribery and illegal possession of weapons.

Williams of Farm, East Bank Demerara appeared before Magistrate Sunil Scare at the Diamond/ Grove Magistrates’ Court and was remanded to jail on Friday morning. The father of four-faced charges for the illegal possession of two firearms, ammunition and attempting to bribe a Police Officer to the tune of $1.7 million.

On Friday, Williams was represented by Attorneys-at-law Dexter Todd and Dexter Smartt, who made an application for bail on multiple occupancies. Todd argued that William’s friends had borrowed his car just hours before his arrest and further claimed that his client did not have any knowledge about the firearms or ammunition.

However, this was denied due to nature, gravity and seriousness of the charges.

Williams was arrested on Monday.

According to police headquarters,on Monday at 13:00 hours searched a motorcar (PAB 3032), and found on the back seat one duffel bag which when opened, contained a 9MM Luger pistol without magazine and two rounds of 9MM ammunition. Police also found one .380 pistol with magazine containing 7 matching rounds of ammunition and a large quantity of cash. In the side pocket of the said bag 20 rounds of .380 ammunition were found.

The vehicle’s owner was cautioned of the offence committed and replied “Officer leh we deal with this before it reach de station.”

A sting operation was set in motion and the man was arrested along with the other employees of the state entity and taken to the Golden Grove Police Station where they were placed into custody pending further investigations.

At the Golden Grove Police Station CID office while being questioned about the firearms and ammunition without licence, the motorcar owner requested his bag and he withdrew and offered the police investigators $1,750,000.00 cash to forego the said charges.

At this point he was told of the new offence committed – Corrupt Transaction with Agent – cautioned in accordance with the Judge’s Rules and he replied “Well sir tek de whole bag a money all I want is me freedom”.

A total of $4580,000.00 cash was found on him which included US$5,760.00 and the rest in Guyanese currency. The said money, firearms and ammunition were lodged.