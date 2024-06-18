Tuesday, June 18, 2024
MINISTRY OF HEALTH HONOURS BLOOD DONORS ON WORLD BLOOD DONOR DAY
MINISTRY OF HEALTH HONOURS BLOOD DONORS ON WORLD BLOOD DONOR DAY

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
The National Blood Transfusion Services has experienced a notable rise in voluntary blood donors. Health Minister Dr Frank Anthony honoured blood donors and emphasized the importance of blood donation during the observance of World Blood Donor Day last Friday. This report by Kerese Gonsalves will provide more details.

