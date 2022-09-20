Ministry of Health signs Memorandum of Understanding with Digicel

This morning in the Permanent Secretary’s office, the Ministry of Health and Digicel signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) for support in the Ministry’s Disability and Rehabilitation Department.

With the commitment of $60 million, Digicel, for the next three (3) years will support the Ministry of Health by investing in training for professionals working with Autistic children, in Speech Therapy, and the designing of a classroom tailored to deal with Autism along with other materials.

Mr. Malcolm Watkins, the Ministry’s Permanent Secretary expressed his gratitude toward Digicel’s support. He assured that the returns on this investment will be clearly seen, while the Ministry hopes to strengthen the relationship with the company.

The CEO of Digicel, Mr Gregory Dean said that, as the Ministry of Health strives to make a positive impact on the lives of children and their care givers, the company has made a commitment to support same.

Also present at the signing ceremony was, Dr Arian Mangar; Director of Disability and Rehabilitation Services.

M