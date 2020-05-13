MINISTRY OF NATURAL RESOURCES WARDENS CORP LEADS MONITORING AND ENFORCEMENT EXERCISE

—to combat Illegal Mining in Iwokrama Protected Area

– operation “FOREST SHIELD” a success

In response to reports of illegal mining operations taking place in the Iwokrama Protected Area, the Ministry’s Corp of Wardens (CoW) Division, led a patrol and enforcement exercise from May 8-10, 2020. The joint compliance monitoring and enforcement patrol included members of the Iwokrama Rangers and the Guyana Police Force.

During the patrol, the team encountered evidence of hastily abandoned mining operations in the reserve, as well as operations of an illegal/unauthorized shop close to the Iwokrama buffer zone. The shop operator was warned and instructed to dismantle and remove from the area. Patrols were also conducted in the Burro Burro River in response to reports of illegal hunting and fishing but none was observed.

Operation “FOREST SHIELD”, ordered by President David Granger, was deemed a success and the team will continue to support efforts against illegal mining activities. The Corps will also be continuing its monitoring and enforcement activities in various interior regions to ensure compliance with the laws of Guyana and national COVID-19 guidelines.

The Corp of Wardens was established with a mandate to ensure better governance and compliance within the natural resources sector. The Corp currently has over 40 well-trained Wardens, dispersed in the hinterland.