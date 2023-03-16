‘MIRANDA RIGHTS’ SHOULD BE PART OF POLICE STANDARD OPERATING PROCEDURES DURING ARRESTS – SLOWE

Retired Assistant Police Commissioner Paul Slowe has recommended that the Guyana Police Force include ‘Miranda Rights’ in their code of conduct as part of standard operating procedures for apprehending suspects. Miranda Rights are a set of legal warnings that police must give to suspects before questioning them to ensure they are aware of their legal rights. Slowe believes that enshrining these rights in the code of conduct could help prevent potential human rights violations during police investigations. Joel Vogt has the details.

