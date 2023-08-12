MISS CARIBBEAN CULTURE QUEEN SHEMINA PEROUNE RECEIVES AUSPICIOUS WELCOME HOME CELEBRATION

In a triumphant homecoming, Shemina Peroune, the 20-year-old Guyanese beauty who recently clinched the prestigious Miss Caribbean Culture Queen title, was warmly greeted with grandeur and jubilation at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport on Friday.

Tiana Cole reports that an atmosphere of excitement and national pride prevailed as large crowds, including friends, family, and fans, thronged the airport to welcome their queen. There were scenes of elation as Shemina stepped onto home soil, with many waving flags and holding placards to show their admiration and support.

Her victory on the regional stage has made her a beacon of hope for many aspiring Guyanese beauties. Shemina’s win is a personal achievement and a testament to the talent and potential that Guyana has to offer on the international stage.

