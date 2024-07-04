Thursday, July 4, 2024
MISS GUYANA CULTURE QUEEN 2024 EXCITED TO SHARE GUYANA’S DIVERSE CULTURE IN NEVIS

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
As the regional leg of the Miss Guyana Culture Queen 2024 approaches, Shequana Holder, the reigning Culture Queen of Guyana, sat down with Nightly News to share insights into her journey and preparations for the highly contested pageant. Dacia Richards will provide more details on Holder’s experiences and her advice for upcoming contestants in her report.

Hgp Nightly News Staff
