As the regional leg of the Miss Guyana Culture Queen 2024 approaches, Shequana Holder, the reigning Culture Queen of Guyana, sat down with Nightly News to share insights into her journey and preparations for the highly contested pageant. Dacia Richards will provide more details on Holder’s experiences and her advice for upcoming contestants in her report.
MISS GUYANA CULTURE QUEEN 2024 EXCITED TO SHARE GUYANA’S DIVERSE CULTURE IN NEVIS
