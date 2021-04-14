‘MISS MEENA ‘ ALL SET TO CARRY SUPPLIES TO ST VINCENT AND THE GRENADINES

Prime Minister of Guyana, Honorable Brigadier (Retired) Mark Phillips, visited the Muneshwer’s Wharf to witness the loading of the Miss Meena, the vessel set to leave later today for St. Vincent and the Grenadines. The ship will be stacked with relief supplies requested by the CARICOM island.



The Prime Minister toured the wharf and the vessel while meeting with CDC staff and volunteers; representatives of The Coast Guard, Private Sector Commission, Guyana Manufacturers, and Services Association; and wharf staff.



He commended the collaboration between the Government of Guyana and the Private Sector. He committed Guyana to provide additional assistance to the Caribbean island affected by the volcano if the need arises.