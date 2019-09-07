MISS WORLD CANDIDATE CALLS FOR SEXUAL ABUSE TO BE AGGRESSIVELY ADDRESSED

Miss World Guyana 2020 Quarter-finalist, Jamicia McCalman is a survivor of sexual abuse and is on an aggressive mission to use her platform to battle this social scourge. She recently launched “Project See, Save, Eliminate and Educate” which aims to combat and address the epidemic of sexual violence and its effect on one’s mental health and well-being in the Guyanese society .Amel Griffith has the details.

