Missing boy has been found: A Tragic end

The search for Kamani Francis has ended.

He was found in the river near his home.

The discovery was made at around 1040a.m.

The infant was found about one kilometre from his home.

Vallence Rambharat, team captain of the Hunters Search and Rescue Team, told the Express “It is confirmed that body was found in the Guapo River…”.

There had been a massive search on land, in the rivers, and with drones overhead, for the missing two-year-old, who wandered from his Point Fortin home around mid-morning.

The search for the toddler began minutes after he was spotted by a neighbour wearing only a diaper and walking bare feet on the street outside his home, at Tenth Street Extension in Techier Villager, but by nightfall there was no success.

A large contingent, consisting of police, fire officers, soldiers, hunters, divers, the Point Fortin Mayor, Member of Parliament and local government councillor and villagers, some with their hunting dogs, searched the surrounding bushes, rivers and forested areas.

Police also used sniffer dogs and combed approximately eight kilometres from the child’s home, and used drones over the bushes in the hunt.

The search teams waded through the river all night long.

