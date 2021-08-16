Missing Toddler found dead in trench at home

Police have reported that a 3 year old boy was found on Sunday afternoon at the intersection of the trench that runs to the front and back of his home in the North Ruimveldt Squatting area.According to Police Report, the toddler, Trayshawn Archer was reported missing by his mother at the North Ruimveldt Police Outpost after her child was not in the house about 6:18hrs. He was last seen asleep at 5:00hrs. Aaliyah Archer, immediately started a search for her child and found a pair of brown rubber slippers belonging to him on the bridge which gave access to the neighbour’s yard.Police further said that the neighbour indicated that he did not see the little boy for the day hence an alarm was raised and a report was made.Subsequent to a Police search along with persons in the area, the 3 year old was not found. About 15:15hrs later Sunday afternoon he was found in the trench and later pronounced dead by a doctor.No marks of violence were seen to the body however a whitish liquid was seen to the nose of the deceased.The body is presently awaiting a Post Mortem Examination.

