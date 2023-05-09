Mocha man remanded for malicious damage to property

Joseph Smith, a 34-year-old construction worker of Nelson Street Mocha, East Bank Demerara (EBD), has been slapped with malicious damage to property charge.

Smith was hauled before Magistrate Sunil Scarce in the Diamond Magistrates Court, where the charge was read to him.

He pleaded guilty and was remanded to prison. Smith is accused of damaging a white Toyota Corolla motorcar belonging to 19-year-old Julian Lord of Nelson Street, Mocha.

The matter will be called again on May 29, 2023, for sentencing.

