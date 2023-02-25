MOCHA SQUATTERS REQUEST FOR MEDIATION BASELESS TRESPASSING IS UNLAWFUL – AG NANDLALL

According to Attorney General and Legal Affairs Minister Anil Nandlall, the recent legal proceedings initiated by the Cane View/Mocha squatters hold no legal validity. Nevertheless, Nandlall maintains a stoic view on the matter. Anthonio Dey has the details.
Most Popular
Recent Comments
Hon. Nagamootoo responds to “1953movement” social media post urging PPP to “take full control over all 6 regions they won” on
Gay pharmacist who strangled his wife to start new life with his male lover is jailed for 30 years on