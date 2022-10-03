MoE confirms full investigation underway after St. Joseph’s student commits suicide

Please see full Press Release-

The Ministry of Education is aware of the issue involving a student at St. Joseph’s High School who has taken their life. The Ministry wishes to inform the public that preliminary information has been received and that a full investigation has been launched into the matter.

We ask that the public and members of the media approach the issue with the sensitivity that it requires. Due to the nature of the matter and out of respect for the family and the memory of the child, the Ministry is not going to release the findings of the preliminary investigation. We ask that all stakeholders be respectful and ensure we operate in a manner that places paramount importance on the welfare and well-being of all our children.

Our thoughts and prayers are with the child’s family and friends during this difficult time. The ministry has committed its support to the family and is pursuing that commitment. Following the incident, psycho social support is being offered to the student body and staff.