Friday, June 28, 2024
MOE, GTU CONCILIATION TALKS BEGIN: MULTI-YEAR PROPOSAL FIRST ON THE AGENDA

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
The ongoing debate over the Guyana Teachers’ Union’s Multi-Year proposal was revisited on Wednesday, but the parties involved failed to find common ground. Travis Chase will provide further details on the discussions and the sticking points that continue to prevent a resolution.

Hgp Nightly News Staff
