Thursday, June 27, 2024
MOE, GTU FOR CONCILIATION TALKS ON WEDNESDAY, ‘TERMS OF RESUMPTION WAS A WIN FOR BOTH SIDES’- MC DONALD

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
The Guyana Teachers Union, the Ministry of Education, and the Ministry of Labour are set to delve into the core issues as they begin actual conciliation talks on Wednesday. Travis Chase will provide more details on the expected discussions and what’s at stake for all parties involved.

