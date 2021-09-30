MoE increasing intake at top secondary schools

The Ministry of Education is currently working on creating additional space at the national and List A secondary schools in Guyana, to accommodate more children.

With the results of the 2021 National Grade Six Assessment (NGSA) set to be announced soon, the Ministry of Education intends to have more children offered spaces at these schools. This will be done by adding classrooms or by ensuring that each school reaches its maximum quota of students.

The Minister of Education Priya Manickchand recently visited several of the schools and engaged the headteachers, PTA and members of the Board of Directors to discuss how each school can accommodate more students and what would be needed to ensure the same is done.

According to the Minister of Education, this initiative will create a domino effect across all secondary schools as more students will have the opportunity to attend higher grade secondary schools than they might have been placed under the previous arrangement.

The intention is to give as many children the chance to receive the best quality education that can be accessed while the Ministry continues to work to improve the standards and quality across the sector.