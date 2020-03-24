MOE, UG EXTEND CLOSURE OF LEARNING INSTITUTIONS

The Ministry of Education (MoE) has extended the closure of schools for another week in light of growing concerns and threat of the coronavirus (COVID-19).

In a recent public notice, the MoE has indicated that schools’ closure is extended to April 03, 2020; one week prior to Easter Holiday – April 06, 2020 to April 17, 2020. Schools will then be re-opened on April 20, 2020.

The MoE is encouraging parents and students to utilize the Ministry’s television, radio and online platforms to keep children gainfully occupied during this time.

The closure would affect all learning institutions across the country including The University of Guyana (UG).

The Transitional Management Committee (TMC) of UG had initially indicated recommencement of classes on March 20. However, in an update circulated on Tuesday, UG has enforced a total lockdown beginning from Wednesday, March 25, 2020 until April 20, 2020. Students and all staff of both Tain and Turkeyen campuses, including the Institute of Distance and Continuing Education (IDCE) will remain at home and continue classes online.

According to the update, the nation could now be within the vulnerable window in which the infection path can skyrocket or decline. “Much of this depends on each of us and what we do to protect ourselves and others. In other words, precaution for prevention is our best defense now.”