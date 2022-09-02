MOH HOSTS MONKEYPOX SENSITIZATION SESSION FOR MEDIA

The Ministry of Health this morning hosted a sensitisation session on monkeypox for editors and journalists at Duke Lodge, Kingston.

The session saw the participation of over 20 media workers, who attended both virtual and in-person.

Today’s event was hosted in partnership with the Guyana Press Association and the Pan American Health Organisation/World Health Organisation.

The objective of the media sensitisation sessions was geared at enhancing the capabilities of journalists in reporting on monkeypox and other public health emergencies.

