The Ministry of Health this morning hosted a sensitisation session on monkeypox for editors and journalists at Duke Lodge, Kingston.
The session saw the participation of over 20 media workers, who attended both virtual and in-person.
Today’s event was hosted in partnership with the Guyana Press Association and the Pan American Health Organisation/World Health Organisation.
The objective of the media sensitisation sessions was geared at enhancing the capabilities of journalists in reporting on monkeypox and other public health emergencies.
MOH HOSTS MONKEYPOX SENSITIZATION SESSION FOR MEDIA
