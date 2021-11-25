Mohamed’s Enterprise refutes incompetence as contract was awarded for rebuilding Guyana Fire Service HQ

Mohamed’s Enterprise of Lot 29 Lombard Street, Werk-en-Rust, Georgetown, Guyana stands by a track record of quality, efficiency, competence and commitment to the growth and development of our country. We, therefore, reject any insinuation about our experience and competence.

Since our company was awarded a contract to construct a new fire Guyana Fire Service Headquarters, we have been bombarded with unqualified critiques about whether our company is experienced and qualified for the award.

In those circumstances, we would like to set the record straight.

Mohamed’s Enterprise has been involved in construction for some 30 years. Our less touted projects included our own main office in Lombard Street, two state-of-the-art buildings for the ISA Islamic School, the Albouystown Masjid and countless homes for Guyanese in need of such space.

We applied that experience garnered over the years to countless projects in recent times. We have constructed four of the major laydown yards currently in use by many of the oil and gas companies and tier one contractors. Our exceptional work remains unmatched as we continued over the recent years to construct apartment buildings, homes and other facilities to meet growing demands.

Mohamed’s Enterprise has used its resources, its labour, skilled and competent Guyanese engineers, contractors and workers to respond to the demand for quality work and for that we have no apologies in ensuring that the best quality work and projects would benefit all Guyanese.

It is unfortunate that the detractors would question our experience when we have begun handing over 20 elevated two bedrooms core homes within the contracted period to the Central Housing and Planning Authority, Ministry of Housing and Water. We are also ahead of schedule on the construction of the prison facilities at Lusignan, ahead of experienced contractors in this field, this speaks volumes to our expertise, competence, financial capacity and dedication to quality, standard and acknowledgement of the growing demands of such a need.

For the public record, we do not intend to waste or misuse taxpayers’ hard-earned money and for this reason, we have ensured that all projects are approached with the necessary due diligence and under the necessary rule of law. We have never compromised on those principles.

The fact that many of our projects have been started and completed within varying deadlines, speaks to our capacity. Unlike other contractors, we are not dependent on mobilization and or milestone payments from the government of Guyana; we commence and complete projects on our own.

This is to ensure that we meet our deadlines and provide value for dollars. We have the financial capacity and have used it, unlike many competitors who after collecting mobilization fees still take months to get the required work started. We say all of this to let the public know, we remain committed to people of Guyana, we remain committed to Guyana and nation-building, we remain committed to quality, we remain committed to ensuring that Guyana’s growth remains unparalleled, it is something that we as a Guyanese owned and operated company takes pride in.