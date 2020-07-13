Mom, children nab male intruder who broke into house

-suspect believed to have been in progress of commiting felony

A woman and her two children teamed up today and nabbed a male intruder who allegedly broke into her “dwelling house” with the intent to commit a crime.

According to the police, the 38-year-old suspect was caught red handed by the female and her children inside of their house at Lima Sand Road, Essequibo Coast.

She and her two children captured the man, who is believed to have broken into the building, with intent to commit a felony, and then promptly handed him over to the police.

The suspect who resides in the same community is currently in police custody as investigations into the matter continue.