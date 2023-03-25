MOM KAREEM IS 100 NOT OUT – SAYS, “DOING WHAT YOU WANT” IS THE SECRET TO LONGEVITY

We bring the heartwarming story of Kairul Kareem, who recently celebrated her 100th birthday in Guyana. Kareem firmly believes that the secret to good health and long life is simply “doing what you want.” Our reporter, Renata Burnette, was at Kareem’s home in Foulis, East Coast Demerara, on Friday to capture the celebrations with friends and family.
