Mom who allowed 14-y-o to have sex with businessman for money released on “ self recognizance “…

-Businessman still in custody

The mother of the 14-year-old female, who allegedly encouraged her child to have intimate relations In exchange for money , was arrested but released on “self-recognizance.”

According to a police source, the woman was detained by ranks, after she made a report concerning her child and the 25-year-old businessman. She was grilled about the couple’s “relationship” and provided a statement to the cops about her knowledge on their association.

However, based on information provided at that time, she was released from police custody but ordered to report to the police on a daily basis. The woman is expected to do so until the file which has been sent to the office the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) for guidance on the way forward, is returned.

According to the police rank, to date, she has been complying with the order.

Meanwhile, the 25-year-old businessman who reportedly resides in the Apaquia Backdam, is still in police custody.

Less than a week ago, the man was arrested after allegedly having sex with the under-aged teenager for the past two months reportedly with the blessings of her mother.

The teen, who hails from Region Three (Esequibo Islands- West Demerara) and the 25-year-old became acquainted when she had visited her mother, who operates a shop in the Apaquia Backdam, Region Seven (Cuyuni-Mazaruni).

HGP Nightly News understands that the suspect and the 14-year-old female commenced a relationship during December, 2019, but the child is said to have told the businessman that she was of age to give sexual consent (16 years old). Their relationship reportedly became sexual in nature some two months later (February, 2020).

According to another police source, the man was arrested last Tuesday after the girl’s mother made a report to the police station that her daughter had fled their home and “moved in” with the 25-year-old suspect during this month.

The Senior Officer had stated that the man had initially approached the child’s mother about his interest in her daughter and she reportedly encouraged her child to pursue a relationship with him.

In her report to the police, the child stated that her “boyfriend” would usually give her money and sometimes she would hand the cash over to her mother.

The child, in the month of February, reportedly visited the businessman’s shop where she spent the night with her mother’s knowledge and permission. This is said to be the first time the man and young girl had sex.

After this, the 14-year-old is said to have visited the suspect’s home/ business place on a regular basis and they reportedly had sexual relations several times.

However, during this month (April), the girl and her mother had a misunderstanding and the teenager left her mother’s residence and relocated at the suspect’s address in the Apaquia Backdam.

After realizing that her daughter was not planning to return, the woman eventually made her way to the nearest police station and reported the matter.

