MON REPOS COUPLE WANTED FOR MONEY LAUNDERING SURRENDERS TO SOCU

This report highlights the surrender of a couple from Mon Repos, East Coast Demerara, to the Special Organised Crime Unit (SOCU) within less than 24 hours of wanted bulletins being issued for them. Accompanied by their lawyer, Bernard Da Silva, the couple turned themselves in on Thursday. Further details can be found in the following Tiana Cole report.
