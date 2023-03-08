MON REPOS FAMILY DEMANDS ANSWERS FROM POLICE AFTER BROTHER ALLEDGELY SHOT BY GANG MEMBER

A man from Mon Repos, located on the East Coast of Demerara, pleads with the police to swiftly apprehend all the individuals involved in shooting his 19-year-old brother at a local barbershop over the weekend. Join Joel Vogt for more details in this report.
Most Popular
Recent Comments
Hon. Nagamootoo responds to “1953movement” social media post urging PPP to “take full control over all 6 regions they won” on
Gay pharmacist who strangled his wife to start new life with his male lover is jailed for 30 years on