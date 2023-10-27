MON REPOS HOUSE FIRE WAS AN ACT OF ARSON – POLICE CALLED IN

The Guyana Fire Service was again called into action following another suspected arson case. The flames engulfed the property and have raised concerns among residents. As of now, the police have yet to apprehend any suspects in connection to the incident. Investigations are ongoing as authorities continue to probe the circumstances surrounding the fire. Community members are urged to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities. Renata Burnette has the details.
