Mon Repos man granted $100,000 bail for two (2) counts of possession of narcotics

A Mon Repos, East Coast Demerara (ECD), resident was charged with two(2) counts of the offence; Possession of Narcotics for the Purpose of Trafficking Contrary to Section 5 (1) (a) (i) of the Narcotic Drugs & Psychotropic Substances (Control) Act, Chapter 10:10 before being granted $100,000 bail.

Neil Krishna, who was arrested by the police for possession of 13 grammes of cocaine and 70 grammes of cannabis appeared at the Sparendaam Magistrate’s Court, ECD, before Magistrate Ms. Alisha George on Tuesday (yesterday) to answer to the above-mentioned charges.

He pleaded “not guilty” to each charge that was read to him and subsequently granted bail in the sum of $100,000.

His matter has been postponed to May 19, 2021 for report.