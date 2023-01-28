Mon Repos man nabbed with marijuana, molly 

A 46-year-old man from Mon Repos, East Coast Demerara (ECD), was nabbed by Police ranks at about 22:45h on Friday with a quantity of marijuana and molly.

The ranks were on mobile patrol, and while in the vicinity of Republic Drive, Beterverwagting, ECD, a 46-year-old male was observed riding a bicycle, wearing a one-strap camouflage bag around his neck, and acting suspiciously.

He then parked his bicycle at a corner shop on the eastern side of the road and began to walk away. As a result, the ranks exited the vehicle and approached him.

They searched the suspect and found 34 zip-lock plastic bags containing leaves, seeds, and stems suspected to be cannabis.

A further search was conducted where seven transparent plastic bags containing several crystal-like substances suspected to be Methamphetamine/Molly were found.

The suspect, from Block 8 Mon Repos, ECD, was told of the offence, cautioned, arrested, and escorted to the BV Police Station with the suspected cannabis and molly, which was weighed and photographed in his presence.

The suspected cannabis amounted to 16.66 grams, while the suspected molly totalled 1.5 grams. He was placed into custody pending charges.

