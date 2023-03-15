MON REPOS MARKET 80% COMPLETE – VENDORS STILL UNHAPPY WITH STATE OF AFFAIRS

After over a year of construction and missed deadlines, the Mon Repos Market is reportedly 80 percent complete. However, the vendors who were displaced due to the construction are still expressing their discontent. Our reporter, Joel Vogt, has more on this ongoing issue.
