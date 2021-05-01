Money changer shot to leg, robbed of $600,000 in cash by armed motorcycle bandits

A 49-year-old “money changer” who conducts his business at America Street & Avenue of the Republic, Georgetown, was shot to his leg this morning then robbed of $600,000 in cash by two (2) men who approached him on a black XR motorcycle and pretended to be customers.

David Wilson of Eccles, East Bank Demerara (EBD), is currently obtaining medical attention for his injury at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC).

Reports are that around 11:30h on Saturday (today), Wilson was standing on the pavement of America Street when the suspects turned into America Street (on their motorbike) from Avenue of the Republic and the “money hanger” approached them while raising his hands in a gesture to signal that he was available to “change money.”

According to a police statement, the two (2) suspects stopped near Wilson and the pillion rider jumped off the motorcycle “brandishing a hand gun and demanded the victim hand over the cash in his hands.”

“The victim was reluctant and the suspect discharged a round to his upper left leg, after which the victim handed over the cash and the perpetrators made good their escape on said motorcycle. The victim was rushed to the GPHC where he is presently been treated for the injury. Investigations are continuing.”