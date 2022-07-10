Monkeypox patient fled hospital isolation ‘to enjoy’ Jamaica vacation

The monkeypox patient who fled the May Pen Hospital in Clarendon on Saturday reportedly said he wanted to “enjoy” his vacation in Jamaica.

“He said that he is not going to spend so much money to come here and not enjoy himself and he told them (other patients) that by 10 a.m. he was gonna leave the hospital and he has already called his ride,” said a healthcare worker at the hospital who was not authorised to speak on the matter.

“He is selfish and stay bad and he is inconsiderate,” added the official, fuming.

The Health Ministry confirmed that the man jumped through a window at the hospital some time after noon and left in a waiting motorcar.

It’s the first case of the contagious virus detected on the island.

The monkeypox patient who fled the May Pen Hospital in Clarendon Saturday afternoon is back in isolation, the institution’s CEO, Eugena Clarke James, confirms. “He is back and he is safe,” she said, declining to state where the man was picked up.

He could face criminal charges and a $500,000 Jamaican dollar fine for breaching of the Quarantine Act.